Money and Personal Finances
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Medford Food Co-op tells where the round-up donations go

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Grocery cooperatives are known for their integration with the communities they serve. After all, the co-op members joined together in the first place to create a grocery story that is more responsive to their community needs.

Medford Food Co-op offers another dimension through its Positive Change Program. Every month, a Medford-area nonprofits gets the money that people donate at the store checkouts (you know, the "positive change"), plus a grant from the co-op itself.

The amount going to the nonprofit tends to be around $2,000, but over the years of the program, the total is roughly $140,000. Medford Food Co-op Outreach Manager Halle Riddlebarger visits with details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
