Wed 9:40 | Medford Food Co-op tells where the round-up donations go

Grocery cooperatives are known for their integration with the communities they serve. After all, the co-op members joined together in the first place to create a grocery story that is more responsive to their community needs.

Medford Food Co-op offers another dimension through its Positive Change Program. Every month, a Medford-area nonprofits gets the money that people donate at the store checkouts (you know, the "positive change"), plus a grant from the co-op itself.

The amount going to the nonprofit tends to be around $2,000, but over the years of the program, the total is roughly $140,000. Medford Food Co-op Outreach Manager Halle Riddlebarger visits with details.

