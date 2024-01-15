Tue 9 AM | Rogue Valley Times looks back on its first year in business

Five weeks. That was the length of time between the final web edition of the now-defunct Mail Tribune of Medford, and the first web and print editions of the paper that popped up to replace it. The paper, at first called the Rogue Valley Tribune, is now the Rogue Valley Times, on its way to celebrating its first birthday.

Newspapers starting up are almost unheard of in this time of declining local journalism. It's even rarer that Jackson County not only got the Times, it got an expansion of coverage from the Daily Courier in Grants Pass. Changes (other than the name) have taken place over the first year of life for the Times.

Publisher David Sommers and City Editor Troy Heie join us in the studio to talk about the journey thus far.

