© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Ashland artist lands a prestigious Fields Artists Fellowship

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 15, 2024 at 10:24 AM PST

It's not just that they are artists of one kind or another, they are also "culture bearers," people who represent distinct communities within Oregon. These are the people considered for Fields Artists Fellowships by Oregon Humanities, with support from Oregon Community Foundation.

Chava Florendo of Ashland is one of the fellowship winners, receiving $150,000 over a two-year period, plus assistance in continuing and expanding her work. Florendo is a Wasco/Filipina/multiracial photographer, multidisciplinary artist, performer, facilitator, and educator.

We get the details of what she'll do with the fellowship, and details on the broader program, in an interview with the artist, and with Oregon Humanities Executive Director Adam Davis.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team