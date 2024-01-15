Tue 9:25 | Ashland artist lands a prestigious Fields Artists Fellowship

It's not just that they are artists of one kind or another, they are also "culture bearers," people who represent distinct communities within Oregon. These are the people considered for Fields Artists Fellowships by Oregon Humanities, with support from Oregon Community Foundation.

Chava Florendo of Ashland is one of the fellowship winners, receiving $150,000 over a two-year period, plus assistance in continuing and expanding her work. Florendo is a Wasco/Filipina/multiracial photographer, multidisciplinary artist, performer, facilitator, and educator.

We get the details of what she'll do with the fellowship, and details on the broader program, in an interview with the artist, and with Oregon Humanities Executive Director Adam Davis.

