MLK Day | MLK's mother--and Malcolm X's and James Baldwin's

The celebration of the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. means today is a school and government holiday. We mark the occasion with a notable interview from the past that speaks to today's focus.

Anna Malaika Tubbs is the guest, the author of The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation. The subtitle makes it very plain what the book is about. We replay our exploration of it with the author.