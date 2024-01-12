© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
The Jefferson Exchange

MLK Day | MLK's mother--and Malcolm X's and James Baldwin's

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The celebration of the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. means today is a school and government holiday. We mark the occasion with a notable interview from the past that speaks to today's focus.

Anna Malaika Tubbs is the guest, the author of The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation. The subtitle makes it very plain what the book is about. We replay our exploration of it with the author.

