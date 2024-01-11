Big events at Klamath dams, concerns about access to public trails on private land, and more

Ah, January. New year, new plans, new energy... and enough snow to stop things cold for a little while. The region joined the rest of the country in taking a winter pounding this week, covered by our reporting staff.

That is just one item the JPR News department focused upon. Our people assemble to discuss the coverage of the week's news, in a new edition of The Debrief. The podcast features some combination of News Director Erik Neumann with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Justin Higginbottom.