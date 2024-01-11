© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Big events at Klamath dams, concerns about access to public trails on private land, and more

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Ah, January. New year, new plans, new energy... and enough snow to stop things cold for a little while. The region joined the rest of the country in taking a winter pounding this week, covered by our reporting staff.

That is just one item the JPR News department focused upon. Our people assemble to discuss the coverage of the week's news, in a new edition of The Debrief. The podcast features some combination of News Director Erik Neumann with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Justin Higginbottom.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team