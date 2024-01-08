Tue 9:40 | Eureka Chamber Music brings a ghost to the party

It's not Halloween, but we have a ghost story, of sorts. It involves a musical work by Ludwig van Beethoven that has some spooky passages in the middle, earning it the nickname "The Ghost Trio." It is one of the pieces on the program when the Eureka Chamber Music Series bring Trio Duende to the Humboldt Bay area for a pair of events on Saturday and Sunday (January 13-14).

Trio Duende is cellist Sophie Shao, pianist Awadagin Pratt, and violinist Tom Stone, all highly regarded musicians both separately and together. Sophie Shao spends a few minutes talking about the music and the Humboldt visit.

