Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Investigating a Medford hospital, homelessness in Grants Pass, and a new team member start the new year

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

There are some big stories in the news this first week of 2024. The Medford Police Department confirms their investigation into the alleged theft of controlled substances at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, and a court case from Grants Pass could potentially go all the way to the Supreme Court.

For perspective on the week's events, we assemble our reporting team for another installment of our podcast, The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and the brand-new Justin Higginbottom to discuss the news, and the coverage of it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
