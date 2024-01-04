Investigating a Medford hospital, homelessness in Grants Pass, and a new team member start the new year

There are some big stories in the news this first week of 2024. The Medford Police Department confirms their investigation into the alleged theft of controlled substances at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, and a court case from Grants Pass could potentially go all the way to the Supreme Court.

For perspective on the week's events, we assemble our reporting team for another installment of our podcast, The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and the brand-new Justin Higginbottom to discuss the news, and the coverage of it.

