Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Strike up the bands for January (and February)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The people who take musical acts on the road in January are DEDICATED, Josh Gross tells us. The days are short, the weather is frequently awful, and the fun of the holiday season is behind us. But there's plenty of fun to be had in attending a performance by one of the bands Josh offers up in our Rogue Sounds podcast.

The January edition extends into February, just to accomodate the legendary Temptations, visiting Redding.

The full list:
TUES 1/9: Dirtwire at Old Ashland Armory

WEDS 1/24: Papadosio at Old Ashland Armory

MON 1/29: Delta Bombers at The Dip in Redding

TUES 1/30: Henhouse Prowlers at Talent Club

WEDS 2/7: Temptations at Cascade Theater in Redding "

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
