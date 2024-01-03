© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Summer music festival on Coast keeps warm in the winter (and spring)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The main event for the Redfish Music Festivalis in the summer, when students come to the Oregon Coast to sharpen their musical skills and play in some concerts.

But RMF is determined to keep up the music the rest of the year as well. An off-season schedule of concerts will deliver the musical goods to audiences in January and April, in the usual Redfish domain from North Bend to Crescent City.

Fritz Gearhart, the violinist who started RMF and still runs it, visits with details of the upcoming concerts.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
