Thu 9:40 | Summer music festival on Coast keeps warm in the winter (and spring)

The main event for the Redfish Music Festivalis in the summer, when students come to the Oregon Coast to sharpen their musical skills and play in some concerts.

But RMF is determined to keep up the music the rest of the year as well. An off-season schedule of concerts will deliver the musical goods to audiences in January and April, in the usual Redfish domain from North Bend to Crescent City.

Fritz Gearhart, the violinist who started RMF and still runs it, visits with details of the upcoming concerts.