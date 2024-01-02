Wed 9:40 | A poetry celebration: what rhymes with Stafford?

The poet William Stafford, who died in 1993, made quite a name for himself in poetry. That's why he served a term as Oregon's Poet Laureate, and why events are still held to celebrate his life and works.

Those include an upcoming gathering (January 11th) at Southern Oregon University, hosted by Friends of the Hannon Library. The 29th Annual William Stafford celebration features works by Stafford, but contemporary poets as well. We get an overview--and a few poems--from event host Amy Miller and featured poet Alma Rosa Alvarez.