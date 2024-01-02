© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | A poetry celebration: what rhymes with Stafford?

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The poet William Stafford, who died in 1993, made quite a name for himself in poetry. That's why he served a term as Oregon's Poet Laureate, and why events are still held to celebrate his life and works.

Those include an upcoming gathering (January 11th) at Southern Oregon University, hosted by Friends of the Hannon Library. The 29th Annual William Stafford celebration features works by Stafford, but contemporary poets as well. We get an overview--and a few poems--from event host Amy Miller and featured poet Alma Rosa Alvarez.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
