The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | New program aims to help 2020 fire victims rebuild

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Google Street View Talent Ave, Talent, OR.

Three years and more after the fires, work is still underway to help people who lost homes in September of 2020. The State of Oregon recently announced the rollout of another program, the Homeowner Assistance and Reconstruction Program, or HARP.

The program is administered by Oregon Housing and Community Services, and is earmarked for homeowners in low- and moderate-income brackets still in need of repair or rebuilding. There are many agencies involved, with major funding coming from the federal government, and local community nonprofits helping to find recipients and distribute the funds.

The application window for HARP is not even open yet; we get a preview from one of the agencies involved.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
