Tue 9 AM | New program aims to help 2020 fire victims rebuild

Three years and more after the fires, work is still underway to help people who lost homes in September of 2020. The State of Oregon recently announced the rollout of another program, the Homeowner Assistance and Reconstruction Program, or HARP.

The program is administered by Oregon Housing and Community Services, and is earmarked for homeowners in low- and moderate-income brackets still in need of repair or rebuilding. There are many agencies involved, with major funding coming from the federal government, and local community nonprofits helping to find recipients and distribute the funds.

The application window for HARP is not even open yet; we get a preview from one of the agencies involved.

