Tue 9:40 | Conservation group welcomes visitors to Rogue River Preserve

Maybe there are days when you'd like to visit some of the many pretty places in our region, but it's just too darn hot. We're reasonably certain that heat will not be a problem, when outdoor lovers converge for Open Lands Day (Saturday, January 6th) at the Rogue River Preserve.

Southern Oregon Land Conservancy owns the preserve north of Medford, and only opens it to the public for special occasions like this. There are several kinds of activities available on Open Lands Day, and we get descriptions from SOLC's Tara Laidlaw and Kristi Mergenthaler.