Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Conservation group welcomes visitors to Rogue River Preserve

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 1, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Maybe there are days when you'd like to visit some of the many pretty places in our region, but it's just too darn hot. We're reasonably certain that heat will not be a problem, when outdoor lovers converge for Open Lands Day (Saturday, January 6th) at the Rogue River Preserve.

Southern Oregon Land Conservancy owns the preserve north of Medford, and only opens it to the public for special occasions like this. There are several kinds of activities available on Open Lands Day, and we get descriptions from SOLC's Tara Laidlaw and Kristi Mergenthaler.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
