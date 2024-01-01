Tue 9:25 | Oregon Farm Bureau talks about wishes for the next Farm Bill

If you pay any attention to Congress, you notice some of the annual rhythms of the work there, like having to pass special bills to keep the government funded. Some bills are so massive, Congress doesn't come back to them for five years at a time.

That is exactly the case with the Farm Bill, last passed in 2018. Farm Bills are certainly important to people in agriculture, but they affect the rest of us, too... because they set government policies on nutrition and commodities. Congress bought itself some time, pushing the expiration of the 2018 Farm Bill to the fall of 2024.

We catch up on the issues within the issue, and the requests from our part of the country, in a chat with Greg Addington, Executive Director of the Oregon Farm Bureau.

