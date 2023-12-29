© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Technology
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

New Year's Day | Creatures not of our world

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
This composite released by NANOGrav show an artist’s interpretation of an array of pulsars being affected by gravitational ripples produced by a supermassive black hole binary in a distant galaxy.
Aurore Simonnet
/
NANOGrav Collaboration
_

Happy New Year from JPR!

The JX staff takes the holiday off, but cues up an interview from the past about strange beings from other planets. In our science fiction, most of them walk out of their ships on two legs, but that's not assured, by any means.

Our habitats shape our bodies, as Arik Kershenbaum reminds us in The Zoologist's Guide to the Galaxy: What Animals on Earth Reveal About Aliens–and Ourselves. The author looks around THIS planet for clues to what might be the body types and functions of creatures on OTHER planets.

Our interview in 2021 was a bit of a mind-blower. Still is.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team