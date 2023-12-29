New Year's Day | Creatures not of our world

Happy New Year from JPR!

The JX staff takes the holiday off, but cues up an interview from the past about strange beings from other planets. In our science fiction, most of them walk out of their ships on two legs, but that's not assured, by any means.

Our habitats shape our bodies, as Arik Kershenbaum reminds us in The Zoologist's Guide to the Galaxy: What Animals on Earth Reveal About Aliens–and Ourselves. The author looks around THIS planet for clues to what might be the body types and functions of creatures on OTHER planets.

Our interview in 2021 was a bit of a mind-blower. Still is.

