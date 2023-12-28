© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | The 2023 lookback: the best JPR field reporting

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM PST

Today marks the final broadcast of 2023 on the JX, and it gives us a chance to look back on a year of some major news stories in the world and the region. Plus, it was the year we switched things up on The Exchange, and tweaked its sound and format.

In addition to all of our interviews, we regularly pepper the show with reports from our buddies on the other side of the JPR Newsroom. We asked News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan to nominate some of their own best feature stories for inclusion in a year-end wrap. We present the cream of the crop here.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team