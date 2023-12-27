© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Former Ashlander comes home from Beirut with greater understanding of Middle East issues

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

From the friendly confines of Ashland, the war in the Middle East can seem a world away. It is much closer to home for one visitor to Ashland; Jonathan Weighter grew up in Ashland and attended Ashland High School, but he now calls Beirut, Lebanon home.

Weighter is a teacher, and fluent in Arabic, and fully up-to-date on the various tensions in the region and their tendency to explode, as they have. He connects his students at the International College in Beirut with fellow students elsewhere in the world, to promote understanding.

His seasonal trip to visit family in the Rogue Valley gives us a chance to get an expatriate's view of the Israel-Hamas war and other major Middle East issues.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
