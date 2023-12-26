© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Oregon State Parks move toward updated exclusion rules

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Parks have become a point of contention as the numbers of homeless people continue to climb. Cities, faced with the need to provide sleeping spaces where no shelter beds are available, have allowed more camping in local parks. Some have also updated their exclusion rules, identifying which rule violations can get campers banned from parks.

Oregon State Parks are in the midst of their own exclusion rule update. Helena Kesch, a policy analyst, heads up the process at the Parks department. She visits with an update on the process and the reasons for it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
