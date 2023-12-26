© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Helping children around the world, right at home

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2023 at 4:43 AM PST

The bumper sticker has been out there for a long time: "Think globally/act locally." The Global Fund for Children takes the message to heart, collecting funds from around the world to help children in a number of ways, but by funneling that money through local organizations.

Poverty and injustice are the major targets of GFC, with many sub-issues attached to those. Christine Burkhart, Vice President for Strategic Partnerships, explains how it all works.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
