Tue 9:25 | Putting our heads together on the issue of affordable housing

There are no thunderbolts or magic bullets to end the shortage of housing in our region, no actions that can produce 140,000 new dwellings (Oregon's shortfall) overnight. But there are plenty of ideas on the table for speeding up action on the creation of new housing, and the American Association of University Women, Ashland chapter, wants the public to hear them.

So AAUW Ashland assembled a "Big Ideas" program to air some ideas on how more affordable housing can be provided. Two of the speakers at the event join us with a preview: Oregon Representative Pam Marsh of Ashland, and Brandon Goldman, who runs the planning apparatus for the City of Ashland, as its Community Development Director.