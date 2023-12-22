© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Christmas Day | Celebrating Stephen Sondheim, from A to Z

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

How do you even begin to summarize the life and works of the great musical theater creator Stephen Sondheim? With "Abbott, George," on Page 1.

Longtime theater writer Rick Pender took on the monumental job of creating a "quick" reference volume on Sondheim, and the result is The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia, published in 2021.

The JX crew takes the Christmas holiday off, teeing up this conversation (with appropriate music) to fill our time slot today. By the way, George Abbott was the first director to stage an all-Sondheim show, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."

Enjoy other gems like this from Rick Pender's book, and our conversation about it.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team