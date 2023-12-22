Christmas Day | Celebrating Stephen Sondheim, from A to Z

How do you even begin to summarize the life and works of the great musical theater creator Stephen Sondheim? With "Abbott, George," on Page 1.

Longtime theater writer Rick Pender took on the monumental job of creating a "quick" reference volume on Sondheim, and the result is The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia, published in 2021.

The JX crew takes the Christmas holiday off, teeing up this conversation (with appropriate music) to fill our time slot today. By the way, George Abbott was the first director to stage an all-Sondheim show, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."

Enjoy other gems like this from Rick Pender's book, and our conversation about it.