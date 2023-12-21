© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Who knows what lurks in the old bottles we dig up?

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

It's exciting enough when archaeological digs produce finds like old bottles. Once in a while, there's that super-rare find of a bottle that still has something in it.

That's both exciting and potentially dangerous, and the zone in which we find University of Idaho archaeologist Mark S. Warner and his colleague, the chemist Ray von Wandruszka. They examine the contents of old bottles, from the time when people used things like arsenic and mercury as medicines (eek).

In the latest edition of Underground History, Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology's Chelsea Rose visits with Warner and von Wandruszka about the things they find in the old bottles. Bring a strong stomach.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
