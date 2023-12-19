© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Oregon tourism putting money into improving accessibility on the Coast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Just driving from the I-5 corridor to the Pacific Ocean can take hours. And once you get there, the coastline is rugged and challenging.

Now imagine how much harder it is to enjoy and explore the coast in a wheelchair, or with some other accessibility issue. The various coastal tourism authorities are putting some work and money into improving accessibility, and Travel Oregon sent grant money to the coast to help the project along.

Lynnee Jacks of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association expands our understanding of what is needed, and what is possible down the road.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
