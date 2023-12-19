Wed 9:40 | Oregon tourism putting money into improving accessibility on the Coast

Just driving from the I-5 corridor to the Pacific Ocean can take hours. And once you get there, the coastline is rugged and challenging.

Now imagine how much harder it is to enjoy and explore the coast in a wheelchair, or with some other accessibility issue. The various coastal tourism authorities are putting some work and money into improving accessibility, and Travel Oregon sent grant money to the coast to help the project along.

Lynnee Jacks of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association expands our understanding of what is needed, and what is possible down the road.

