Tue 9:40 | Ashland.news and ScienceWorks team up for fundraising and more

Ashland'sScienceWorks Hands-On Museum says right up front that it has a small budget (but a big heart). So the museum employs a number of strategies and partners to get people in the door and dollars into the bank.

The highlights include a recently-formed partnership with Ashland.News, and plans for a happy hour event just after Christmas. A family-friendly happy hour, we're told. We learn more from guests Cynthia Salbato and Tod Davies.