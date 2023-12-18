© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Better redwood than dead: research shows surprising tree resilience in fire

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

A consistent argument in favor of preserving old-growth forests is that the big old trees are more able to survive fires. Recent research on redwoods burned in the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fires shows that not only did many big trees survive, even some thought to have died actually lived.

The study focused on the burn area in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Northern Arizona University researchers George Koch and Drew Peltier led the research; they join us to discuss some remarkable findings about the longevity and resilience of old-growth redwoods.

