Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | On the road again (and again), and lighting up the coast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Some of the earliest evidence of human habitation in North America was found in the Fort Rock, Oregon area north of Silver Lake. People--not just anthropologists--still like to hang out there, like the attendees of this fall's Northwest Nomads gathering. The people who gathered live a nomadic lifestyle (#vanlife) and shared fellowship in the high desert.

That is just one of the events covered in the latest edition of Us As We Are from Southern Oregon PBS. Keegan Van Hook provides the audio from his TV program, from the nomad event and from the Nature's Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights, which brightens the long winter nights at Azalea Park in Brookings.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
