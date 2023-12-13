© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Money and Personal Finances
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Jeff Golden's Abundance Swap makes its post-COVID return

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Despite the consumer-focused aspect of the holiday season, there's no shortage of people who say they've already got plenty of stuff and don't want more gifts.

Jeff Golden, before he was an Oregon State Senator, took note of this sentiment and designed an event around it: The Abundance Swap. People bring their good stuff to the Ashland Armory (December 17th at 1 PM), and put it out there for others to take or trade.

The Abundance Swap returns for the first time since a COVID-19 hiatus, and Sen. Golden returns to his old stomping grounds--JPR--to talk about the event.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
