Thu 9:40 | Jeff Golden's Abundance Swap makes its post-COVID return

Despite the consumer-focused aspect of the holiday season, there's no shortage of people who say they've already got plenty of stuff and don't want more gifts.

Jeff Golden, before he was an Oregon State Senator, took note of this sentiment and designed an event around it: The Abundance Swap. People bring their good stuff to the Ashland Armory (December 17th at 1 PM), and put it out there for others to take or trade.

The Abundance Swap returns for the first time since a COVID-19 hiatus, and Sen. Golden returns to his old stomping grounds--JPR--to talk about the event.