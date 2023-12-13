© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
International Affairs
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

From Ashland to Kyiv: Christopher Briscoe cements his bond with Ukraine

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

At the moment, Congress is deadlocked with the White House about further funding for Ukraine's war efforts.

Ashland resident Christopher Briscoe has no such decision to agonize over. He went to Ukraine early in the war to see the human impact of Russia's invasion, and he got exactly what he was looking for, many times over. Briscoe is best known for his striking photography, and he has taken many pictures of Ukrainians coping with the war.

He also has worked to help his subjects cope, in a number of ways. We get Chris Briscoe on the phone from the far side of the world to talk about what he's seen, and what keeps him there.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
