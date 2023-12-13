From Ashland to Kyiv: Christopher Briscoe cements his bond with Ukraine

At the moment, Congress is deadlocked with the White House about further funding for Ukraine's war efforts.

Ashland resident Christopher Briscoe has no such decision to agonize over. He went to Ukraine early in the war to see the human impact of Russia's invasion, and he got exactly what he was looking for, many times over. Briscoe is best known for his striking photography, and he has taken many pictures of Ukrainians coping with the war.

He also has worked to help his subjects cope, in a number of ways. We get Chris Briscoe on the phone from the far side of the world to talk about what he's seen, and what keeps him there.

