Wed 9:40 | Oregon Peace Tree Project travels to Hiroshima

The seeds already crossed the ocean, but this time the people did, too. For many years, seeds from the trees that survived the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been sent from Japan to all corners of the world. Just recently, a delegation from Oregon visited Japan for another step in the Peace Tree Project.

The delegation presented a rough cut of the documentary, Seeds of Peace, covering the Oregon involvement in the project. We get a summary of the activities in Oregon and Japan from Mike Oxendine, the Board President of Oregon Community Forestry and one of the members of the Oregon delegation.