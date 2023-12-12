© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
International Affairs
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Oregon Peace Tree Project travels to Hiroshima

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

The seeds already crossed the ocean, but this time the people did, too. For many years, seeds from the trees that survived the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been sent from Japan to all corners of the world. Just recently, a delegation from Oregon visited Japan for another step in the Peace Tree Project.

The delegation presented a rough cut of the documentary, Seeds of Peace, covering the Oregon involvement in the project. We get a summary of the activities in Oregon and Japan from Mike Oxendine, the Board President of Oregon Community Forestry and one of the members of the Oregon delegation.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team