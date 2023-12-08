Mon 9:25 | The religious history of why we eat what we eat

We can feel nostalgia for our childhood foods, from Friday's fried fish to Aunt Barbara's egg salad casserole, without understanding what brought those recipes to the table. We trace the path backward in the latest installment of our Underground History podcast.

Food historian Christina Ward explores the intersection of religion, history, psychology, and food in her book, Holy Food: How Cults, Communes and Religious Movements Influenced What We Eat – An American History.

She joins UH host and SOU Laboratory of Anthropology Director, Chelsea Rose to talk about her book and how new ideas about religion gave us new ideas about eating and drinking.