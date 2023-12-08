© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The religious history of why we eat what we eat

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

We can feel nostalgia for our childhood foods, from Friday's fried fish to Aunt Barbara's egg salad casserole, without understanding what brought those recipes to the table. We trace the path backward in the latest installment of our Underground History podcast.

Food historian Christina Ward explores the intersection of religion, history, psychology, and food in her book, Holy Food: How Cults, Communes and Religious Movements Influenced What We Eat – An American History.

She joins UH host and SOU Laboratory of Anthropology Director, Chelsea Rose to talk about her book and how new ideas about religion gave us new ideas about eating and drinking.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
