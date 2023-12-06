Thu 9 AM | Ashland nonprofit wants to see schools take more 'hardening' measures

Schools have certainly taken steps to "harden" in recent years, to make it more difficult for someone to attack a school with a gun. But the steps taken often are on the perimeter of school buildings and grounds, and the Ashland-based nonprofit Safe Zone Solutionsuggests taking things further.

Under the Safe Zone plan, schools would also deploy physical defensive measures on each classroom, and upgrade schools technologically. Safe Zone Solution founder and community leader Gina DuQuenne (not in her capacity as Ashland city councilor) are working to spread the idea in the Rogue Valley. They visit with details.