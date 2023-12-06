© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland nonprofit wants to see schools take more 'hardening' measures

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

Schools have certainly taken steps to "harden" in recent years, to make it more difficult for someone to attack a school with a gun. But the steps taken often are on the perimeter of school buildings and grounds, and the Ashland-based nonprofit Safe Zone Solutionsuggests taking things further.

Under the Safe Zone plan, schools would also deploy physical defensive measures on each classroom, and upgrade schools technologically. Safe Zone Solution founder and community leader Gina DuQuenne (not in her capacity as Ashland city councilor) are working to spread the idea in the Rogue Valley. They visit with details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
