Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Ashland oral history vets help Medford vet publish a memoir

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

What did you do last summer? Kids used to dread that writing assignment at the beginning of the school year. Now imagine getting asked that question about your whole life: how would you even begin?

Plenty of people want to write memoirs, but need some assistance starting. A couple of Ashland writers and Southern Oregon University graduates help people assemble life stories in print. One recent example is the book A Lifetime in the Atmosphere, the story of Medford's Stan Luther and his days as a military pilot, starting in World War II.

Daniel Alrick and Julie Kanta at Plumb Creative helped guide the book to completion. We get a visit from Stan and Daniel.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
