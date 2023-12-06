Thu 9:40 | Ashland oral history vets help Medford vet publish a memoir
What did you do last summer? Kids used to dread that writing assignment at the beginning of the school year. Now imagine getting asked that question about your whole life: how would you even begin?
Plenty of people want to write memoirs, but need some assistance starting. A couple of Ashland writers and Southern Oregon University graduates help people assemble life stories in print. One recent example is the book A Lifetime in the Atmosphere, the story of Medford's Stan Luther and his days as a military pilot, starting in World War II.
Daniel Alrick and Julie Kanta at Plumb Creative helped guide the book to completion. We get a visit from Stan and Daniel.