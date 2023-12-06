Thu 9:25 | Oregon DOJ tries to keep you and your money from parting

Ah, December... season of cheer and good will, and spending money for ourselves and others. Sometimes, we end up spending money where we never intended to; there's a sizeable contingent of people and outfits willing to take your money and give you nothing in return.

So the Oregon Department of Justice is offering its seasonal warnings about protecting your money and information, and ultimately, yourself. Anything that sounds too good to be true or requires you to do something that feels even slightly weird could be a scam.

Ellen Klem is Director of Consumer Outreach and Education at the DOJ and our guest for a rundown of this year's greatest hits.

