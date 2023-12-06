© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Money and Personal Finances
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Oregon DOJ tries to keep you and your money from parting

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Ah, December... season of cheer and good will, and spending money for ourselves and others. Sometimes, we end up spending money where we never intended to; there's a sizeable contingent of people and outfits willing to take your money and give you nothing in return.

So the Oregon Department of Justice is offering its seasonal warnings about protecting your money and information, and ultimately, yourself. Anything that sounds too good to be true or requires you to do something that feels even slightly weird could be a scam.

Ellen Klem is Director of Consumer Outreach and Education at the DOJ and our guest for a rundown of this year's greatest hits.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
