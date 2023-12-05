© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | Ukiah-based agency works on housing issues for Native Americans

Published December 5, 2023

Housing, poverty, and the treatment of Native Americans all intersect in the work of the Northern Circle Indian Housing Authority, based in Ukiah.

NCIHA has been on the job for more than four decades, serving eight federally recognized tribes in Northern California with a variety of services. Those range from rehab services on private homes, to residency in homes owned by NCIHA, to services to bring people out of homelessness.

Elizabeth Elliott is the Executive Director of the agency; they join us with an overview of the mission and the work and the obstacles to getting it done.

