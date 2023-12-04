Tue 9:40 | Former Signals & Noise panelist takes a bigger role at Southern Oregon U.

Southern Oregon University's efforts to stay financially solvent have led to new combinations of departments that were once separate. Where there were once seven divisions, the university will now split academic programs between four "schools."

Those include the recently-created School of Arts & Communication, with Andrew Gay as the first director. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Andrew was one of the founders (with Precious Yamaguchi) of our Signals & Noise podcast on media happenings. His new position includes overseeing the Oregon Center for the Arts, which already brought music and theater programs under common management. We welcome Andrew Gay back to the JX to talk about his new duties.

