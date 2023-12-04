© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Former Signals & Noise panelist takes a bigger role at Southern Oregon U.

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Southern Oregon University's efforts to stay financially solvent have led to new combinations of departments that were once separate. Where there were once seven divisions, the university will now split academic programs between four "schools."

Those include the recently-created School of Arts & Communication, with Andrew Gay as the first director. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Andrew was one of the founders (with Precious Yamaguchi) of our Signals & Noise podcast on media happenings. His new position includes overseeing the Oregon Center for the Arts, which already brought music and theater programs under common management. We welcome Andrew Gay back to the JX to talk about his new duties.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
