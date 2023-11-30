© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Beyond the sleigh bells: the musical offerings of December

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM PST

December is a month full of music, everything from Mariah Carey to Bach cantatas to Tchaikovsky's famous ballet. But there's plenty of other music that does not fit in the seasonal track exactly. Bands are still touring the region, getting crowds to jump up and dance or otherwise feel the groove of the music.

Josh Gross, our resident music creator and critic, distills the list of music happenings for our monthly podcast Rogue Sounds. Band gigs up and down the region make the list, and here's the collection for December:

• Another Anthem holiday show at Rockafairy in Medford on Saturday, 12/9

• The Meteors at Local 31 in Ashland on Monday, 12/11

• Diggin' Dirt at Talent Club on Thursday, 12/14

• Gnarwhal Jrz (Juniors) at Johnny B's in Medford on Saturday, 12/16

• Indubious at The Historic Ashland Armory on Sunday, 12/31

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
