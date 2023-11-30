Fri 9:25 | Before winter really sets in, a chat with Lynn

If you live near a farm, you may notice green things still in the ground. There ARE vegetables--cabbages and carrots and more--that do just fine in the cold ground. But for most gardeners, this is the slow season. So we take it slow and easy in the return of our gardening podcast, Garden for Life.

Lynn Kunstman from Jackson County Master Gardeners fields our questions about late fall/early winter gardening activities. We can take your questions for FUTURE segments at JX@jeffnet.org... or submit a question about specific plants to the Master Gardener Plant Clinic.