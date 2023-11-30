© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Before winter really sets in, a chat with Lynn

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST

If you live near a farm, you may notice green things still in the ground. There ARE vegetables--cabbages and carrots and more--that do just fine in the cold ground. But for most gardeners, this is the slow season. So we take it slow and easy in the return of our gardening podcast, Garden for Life.

Lynn Kunstman from Jackson County Master Gardeners fields our questions about late fall/early winter gardening activities. We can take your questions for FUTURE segments at JX@jeffnet.org... or submit a question about specific plants to the Master Gardener Plant Clinic.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
