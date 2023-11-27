© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Klamath League of Women Voters puts on bias training for the public

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM PST

The League of Women Voters got out of the presidential debate business--reluctantly--in the 1980s. But the League stayed in the business of promoting democracy and a healthy society for all, regardless of political affiliation.

The League chapter in Klamath County continues the work on the local level, presenting programs on major public policy issues. One recent presentation was on bias training, definitely an issue for our times.

We catch up on the work of this chapter and the broader mission in a chat with Klamath LWV President Diane Shockey and member Judith Izzo.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
