Tue 9 AM | Klamath League of Women Voters puts on bias training for the public

The League of Women Voters got out of the presidential debate business--reluctantly--in the 1980s. But the League stayed in the business of promoting democracy and a healthy society for all, regardless of political affiliation.

The League chapter in Klamath County continues the work on the local level, presenting programs on major public policy issues. One recent presentation was on bias training, definitely an issue for our times.

We catch up on the work of this chapter and the broader mission in a chat with Klamath LWV President Diane Shockey and member Judith Izzo.