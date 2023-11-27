© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Post-fire rebuilding for the pollinators

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM PST

The Almeda Drive fire of September 2020 left lingering scars on the Medford-Ashland area. Some are indeed healing, as homes are rebuilt and plants sprout up where the fire killed trees and brush. Animal habitats as well as homes for people were destroyed, and Pollinator Project Rogue Valley is giving a boost to people who want to get back into pollinator gardens.

The Fire to Flowers Pollinator Garden program helps people who might not otherwise be able to afford to replace a lost garden; the people get assistance and the pollinators get new habitat. We get further details from three members of PPRV: President Kristina Lefever, Program Coordinator Tiina Beaver, and Gardens Coordinator Vanessa Henson.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
