What's a five-letter word for something that carries electricity? That's actually a trick question, because the correct word is "wire," and that's just a guide to pronouncing the name of Steve Weyer.

He knows a lot of five-letter words, and plenty in other denominations, because he's a big fan of crossword puzzles, and a creator, too. Last time we spoke, Weyer was waiting for the New York Times to publish one of his puzzles. That happened, and now Ashland.News is making plans to run crosswords created by him.

We catch up with Steve Weyer and his enthusiasm for a beloved form of brain teaser.

