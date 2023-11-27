© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | The man from #1 Across: Ashlander cranks out crosswords

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM PST

What's a five-letter word for something that carries electricity? That's actually a trick question, because the correct word is "wire," and that's just a guide to pronouncing the name of Steve Weyer.

He knows a lot of five-letter words, and plenty in other denominations, because he's a big fan of crossword puzzles, and a creator, too. Last time we spoke, Weyer was waiting for the New York Times to publish one of his puzzles. That happened, and now Ashland.News is making plans to run crosswords created by him.

We catch up with Steve Weyer and his enthusiasm for a beloved form of brain teaser.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
