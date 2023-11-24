© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:25 | Sand traps and sexism: golf broadcaster writes of a career that went into the rough

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Women's sports have come a long way, but there's some distance left to travel. Witness how long the U.S. Women's Soccer Team had to demand pay equal to the Men's Team, when the women have been far more successful. It's not soccer (football?), but golf we focus upon in our interview with Lisa Cornwell.

She is not only an accomplished golfer, but also an accomplished sports broadcaster who put in several years at The Golf Channel. Then things went south in a big way, a story she tells in her book Troublemaker: A Memoir of Sexism, Retaliation, and the Fight They Didn’t See Coming.

The day her contract ended, Lisa Cornwell told the world what she'd been through. She shares the details in a visit to the JX.

