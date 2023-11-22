© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thanksgiving | Talking turkey with Oregon's Les AuCoin

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Since Thanksgiving always falls on a Thursday, that means a four-day weekend for a lot of us. Us, including the Jefferson Exchange staff. But fear not, we have pulled up some notable past interviews for the holiday weekend.

Today, we re-air our sit-down with Les AuCoin, who served Oregon in the state Legislature and in Congress, and came close to moving on to the Senate. That near-miss is one of the frustrations AuCoin had to let go of, the "release" in his book Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics. Enjoy the musings from this journalist/legislator/former fill-in JX host.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
