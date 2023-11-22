Thanksgiving | Talking turkey with Oregon's Les AuCoin

Since Thanksgiving always falls on a Thursday, that means a four-day weekend for a lot of us. Us, including the Jefferson Exchange staff. But fear not, we have pulled up some notable past interviews for the holiday weekend.

Today, we re-air our sit-down with Les AuCoin, who served Oregon in the state Legislature and in Congress, and came close to moving on to the Senate. That near-miss is one of the frustrations AuCoin had to let go of, the "release" in his book Catch and Release: An Oregon Life in Politics. Enjoy the musings from this journalist/legislator/former fill-in JX host.