© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | The long run of the Winnemem Wintu to restore salmon runs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

The salmon can no longer run, so the people do it for them. The Winnemen Wintu Tribe, native to the lower reaches of the McCloud River, lost access to many of their ancestral lands when Shasta Dam created a lake that flooded the old valley.
And salmon have no way to run up or down the Sacramento River past the dam.

So every year the tribe hosts the Run4Salmon, a journey by several modes of transportation, to symbolically accomplish what the fish physically cannot. Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu returns with news of this year's run in July and August, and the continued efforts to bring salmon back to areas they used to inhabit.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team