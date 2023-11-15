Thu 9:25 | The long run of the Winnemem Wintu to restore salmon runs

The salmon can no longer run, so the people do it for them. The Winnemen Wintu Tribe, native to the lower reaches of the McCloud River, lost access to many of their ancestral lands when Shasta Dam created a lake that flooded the old valley.

And salmon have no way to run up or down the Sacramento River past the dam.

So every year the tribe hosts the Run4Salmon, a journey by several modes of transportation, to symbolically accomplish what the fish physically cannot. Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu returns with news of this year's run in July and August, and the continued efforts to bring salmon back to areas they used to inhabit.