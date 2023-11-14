© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Yurok missing-and-murdered investigators talk about the work

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

The hard numbers on missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) do not include the near-misses: Yurok women have told the tribal court they were approached by would-be traffickers, but made it to safety. The tribe has since declared a state of emergency on MMIW and hired a full-time investigator for such cases.

We get a refresher on the scope of the issue and some discoveries, with investigator Julie Oliveira and her supervisor, Rosemary Deck.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team