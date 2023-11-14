Wed 9 AM | Yurok missing-and-murdered investigators talk about the work

The hard numbers on missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) do not include the near-misses: Yurok women have told the tribal court they were approached by would-be traffickers, but made it to safety. The tribe has since declared a state of emergency on MMIW and hired a full-time investigator for such cases.

We get a refresher on the scope of the issue and some discoveries, with investigator Julie Oliveira and her supervisor, Rosemary Deck.