Thu 9:40 | African Children's Choir shares the wealth of music in Oregon

Growing up in poverty can derail a promising life for any child. So when the African Children's Choir sings, it is about more than music. The choir has spent nearly four decades bringing children from impoverished backgrounds into music and education, with a chance to change not only their own lives, but the lives of other children.

The children make a swing through Oregon this week into the next, landing in Springfield for a concert on Sunday (November 12th) and Ashland on Wednesday (November 15th). Choir Manager Tina Sipp takes a moment from the tour to talk about the choir's mission and work.