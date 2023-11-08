© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | African Children's Choir shares the wealth of music in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Growing up in poverty can derail a promising life for any child. So when the African Children's Choir sings, it is about more than music. The choir has spent nearly four decades bringing children from impoverished backgrounds into music and education, with a chance to change not only their own lives, but the lives of other children.

The children make a swing through Oregon this week into the next, landing in Springfield for a concert on Sunday (November 12th) and Ashland on Wednesday (November 15th). Choir Manager Tina Sipp takes a moment from the tour to talk about the choir's mission and work.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
