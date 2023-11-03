Mon 9 AM | Oregon moves to pay for parents to give care to children with high needs

Some of our children are born with needs greater than others, challenges either physical or behavioral or both. Such children require a higher degree of care, and Medicaid often helps pay for caregiver services. Except--in most states--if the parents are the caregivers. Oregon is working to change that situation permanently, through state legislation and a request for a federal waiver from the agency that oversees Medicaid (called Oregon Health Plan in Oregon). The state is currently taking input--through December 5th--on the issue, the Children's Extraordinary Needs Waiver. We get an overview of the issue and the process from Caitlin Shockley at the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services within the Oregon Department of Human Services. https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/compass/Pages/waivers.aspx

