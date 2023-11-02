© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | From Dublin to Foelsche, in November's musical events

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

What connotations does the month of November bring to mind? Thanksgiving, sure... and the change back to standard time. Anything else? Maybe a good month to go catch live music before the heart of the holiday season sets in?

Josh Gross makes the case for taking in some concerts, in another installment of Rogue Sounds. He checks out the scheduled music events up and down the region, and settles on five bands to highlight for the coming weeks.

The November list:

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
