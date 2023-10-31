© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Guitar Society of Southern Oregon brings Cuban and Belarusian players to town

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Few musical instruments are as important in today's world as the guitar. Whether deployed in its original form in folk or classical music, or electrified and distorted for rock, it is hugely variable. The Guitar Society of Southern Oregon celebrates the instruments and its players.

GSSO brings René Izquierdo and Elina (Ella) Chekan together in a concert in Ashland on November 11th. We hear about the plans,and hear some of the music, when René Izquierdo and Guitar Society Board Member Jennifer Babineaux check in with a preview.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
