A proposal to use some of Oregon's kicker to fund wildfire programs and more

Ashland's city manager announces he's stepping down, a dismally low number of Chinook salmon return to the South Umpqua River, and an Oregon Senator proposed using some of the state's "kicker" money for a wildfire reserve.

Those are among the stories covered this week by JPR News staff, and they gather for another session of The Debrief to talk over these and more. News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories and what it took to cover them.