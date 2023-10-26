© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

A proposal to use some of Oregon's kicker to fund wildfire programs and more

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Ashland's city manager announces he's stepping down, a dismally low number of Chinook salmon return to the South Umpqua River, and an Oregon Senator proposed using some of the state's "kicker" money for a wildfire reserve.

Those are among the stories covered this week by JPR News staff, and they gather for another session of The Debrief to talk over these and more. News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia to talk about the stories and what it took to cover them.

The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
