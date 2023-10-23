© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Bruce Campbell helps bring in funding for a theater scholarship at SOU

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

He's known around the world for his antics in the "Evil Dead" movies and TV shows and more, but Bruce Campbell is a local; he has called Southern Oregon home for a quarter-century or so. And he pops up from time to time in local events like fundraisers, like the Casinoween event put on the weekend before Halloween (October 28th) at the Elks Lodge in Ashland.

One of the causes benefitting from the evening is a scholarship for theater students at Southern Oregon University. Bruce Campbell pays us a visit to talk about the scholarship and about getting into the theater-and-film business.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
