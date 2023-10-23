Bruce Campbell helps bring in funding for a theater scholarship at SOU

He's known around the world for his antics in the "Evil Dead" movies and TV shows and more, but Bruce Campbell is a local; he has called Southern Oregon home for a quarter-century or so. And he pops up from time to time in local events like fundraisers, like the Casinoween event put on the weekend before Halloween (October 28th) at the Elks Lodge in Ashland.

One of the causes benefitting from the evening is a scholarship for theater students at Southern Oregon University. Bruce Campbell pays us a visit to talk about the scholarship and about getting into the theater-and-film business.