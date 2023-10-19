© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 AM | My Better Half profiles a provider of sight and sound for film projects

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

One nice thing about being on Earth for a while is having the time to develop your skills. Not just in one line of work, either. Take Antonio Melendezas an example... he's familiar with photography and cameras and has worked as director, director of photography, and camera operator on TV and film projects.

But he's also got a degree in music, and composes music for TV and film as well. Vanessa Finney introduces us to Antonio Melendez in the latest edition of My Better Half, showcasing the things people do in the second half of life, including reflection on life's joys and accomplishments--while creating more.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
